You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yvonne Elaine McFarlane

  • 0
Yvonne Elaine McFarlane

Yvonne Elaine McFarlane, 62, of Catlett died September 11, 2021 at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Yvonne was born March 10, 1959 in Warrenton to the late William S. Heddings and Frances Wampler Heddings. She attended Nursing College in Richmond, VA. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Fauquier Hospital for 20 years, then became a stay-at-home mother.

She enjoyed watching HallMark movies and counted cross-stitch and spending time with family.

She is survived by her beloved husband Steven McFarlane (married April 6, 1985); daughters, Eryn McFaralne and Katelyn Shaw; son, Lukas McFarlane; one grandchild, Cyrus Shaw; mother-in-law Margie McFarlane; and four brothers, Royce Heddings, Garland Heddings and his wife Elaine Heddings, Berle Heddings and his wife Marianela Heddings, Charles Heddings and his wife Barbara Heddings. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by siblings Jerry Heddings and WinnaJean Miller.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.