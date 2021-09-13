Yvonne Elaine McFarlane, 62, of Catlett died September 11, 2021 at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Yvonne was born March 10, 1959 in Warrenton to the late William S. Heddings and Frances Wampler Heddings. She attended Nursing College in Richmond, VA. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Fauquier Hospital for 20 years, then became a stay-at-home mother.
She enjoyed watching HallMark movies and counted cross-stitch and spending time with family.
She is survived by her beloved husband Steven McFarlane (married April 6, 1985); daughters, Eryn McFaralne and Katelyn Shaw; son, Lukas McFarlane; one grandchild, Cyrus Shaw; mother-in-law Margie McFarlane; and four brothers, Royce Heddings, Garland Heddings and his wife Elaine Heddings, Berle Heddings and his wife Marianela Heddings, Charles Heddings and his wife Barbara Heddings. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by siblings Jerry Heddings and WinnaJean Miller.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.