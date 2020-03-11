Wyatt Charles Norwood
March 5, 2013 - February 14, 2020
Born March 5, 2013, Wyatt was taken too soon – before he was able to enjoy his 7th birthday. Wyatt was a model of everything good in the world – his innocence, creativity, passion for life, and friendliness was a light to everyone around him. His desire was to grow up to be a YouTuber and he had the talent to be the best one!
Anyone who met Wyatt couldn’t help to fall in love with him. He loved books, friends, animals, videos, Toy Story, and, of course, Mr. Potato Head. This precious light was extinguished too soon. He will be missed by everyone who knew him, and leaves behind friends , family and a father who adored him.
Wyatt you were the light in my eyes , my heart and soul, the greatest son anyone could ask for !
RIP Chunky baby!
You are my universe, my heart and soul, my reason for living !
I love, miss and need you more than the world could ever know.
I love you son!
