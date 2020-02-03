Woodrow "Woody" Wilson Williams, Jr. (73) of Ashburn, died on January 31, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born September 15, 1946, to the late Woodrow Wilson Williams and Hazel Royston Williams in Marshall, Virginia. Woody attended Marshall High School and then Fauquier High School, from which he graduated. He graduated from Richmond Professional Institute and worked as a finance manager for Boeing and later SAIC.
Woody leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years, Linda, children Cassandra Donahue (Patrick), Steven Williams (Christine), Melissa Thorne (Gary), and Ashley Williams as well as grandchildren Jillian, Andrew, David, and Matthew.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8 at Heritage Baptist Church in Ashburn, Virginia at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Association or the American Diabetes Association. Please share online condolences with the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.