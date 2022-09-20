Wilma Avery Hoovler
Volunteer & Homemaker
Wilma Avery Hoovler, age 89, passed away peacefully near dawn on September 10th 2022 with her sister, Sue, by her side. She was born on March 3rd, 1933, in the District of Columbia to William Eugene Avery and Lois Hurlbut Avery, both now deceased, and preceded in death by her husband Chuck Hoovler, daughter Cyndy Hair, brothers John and Billy Avery and sister Caryl Felder. She is survived by her sister Sue Richardson (Bobby); her daughters Karen Crane (Michael) and Shelley Payne (George); five grandchildren: Avery Hughes (Collins), Wesley Hall, Lauren Chakalos (Alex), Austin Payne and Marshall Payne; and three great-grandsons William Hughes, Jr., Bryan Hughes, and Charlie Hughes. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.
A child of the depression, Wilma and her family moved several times during her early years. In Kansas, with her maternal grandparents, she learned all about life on the farm, and enjoyed sharing many stories from that time with her children. The family also relocated to Pulaski, VA where Wilma attended middle school at Pico Terrace, whose school song she would happily recite for friends and family. Following the conclusion of World War II, Wilma and her family settled in Fairfax County. There, Wilma met her high school sweetheart, and eventual love of her life, Chuck Hoovler at the age of 13. She graduated from Fairfax High School and attended one year at Radford college before marrying Chuck in 1952. While Chuck attended William & Mary, Wilma worked diligently for The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. As a result, it became a favorite game among her children to try to “find Mom” in the background of Colonial Williamsburg postcards. When Chuck began his own business, Communications Inc., Wilma worked alongside him before transitioning to the role of full-time homemaker to raise their three beautiful daughters: Cyndy, Karen, and Shelley.
Wilma dedicated her life to serving others and her community. She was highly active at Highland School and Notre Dame Academy, where her daughters were students, and spent many years giving her time to Fauquier Hospital’s ‘The Thrift Shop’. She was a devoted member of the Middleburg Garden Club, receiving many awards for her beautiful floral arrangements. However, Wilma’s dedication to service was perhaps best displayed after her eldest daughter, Cyndy (and soon after, Cyndy’s younger sister, Karen), fell in love with horses. Wilma quickly became the quintessential horseshow mom: serving for decades as President of The Short Circuit, a series of local summer horse shows, providing a venue where local riders would compete for year-end awards. Wilma’s passion for service was most evident in the time she gave to the Warrenton Pony Show. She made sure all three daughters served on the Junior Committee and was instrumental in bringing the pony show back to Warrenton, after it had been moved briefly to Culpeper. Wilma remained a dedicated servant to the pony show; occupying the role of adviser to the Junior Committee until her failing health no longer permitted her to maintain her standard of excellence. She was also so proud that all three of her granddaughters served on the Junior Committee. Wilma’s legacy was cemented in 2019 with the Centennial Pony Show being held in her honor.
Wilma loved to entertain and would dance whenever a toe-tapping song was played. She and Chuck hosted legendary New Year’s Eve parties for years and her tailgates at every spring and fall race meet were local legend, especially when her signature brownies were on the menu (and they always were). As exemplified in her children, and their children, and all of the accountings of her closest friends and
family, Wilma Hoovler personified class, grace, service, motherhood, peerless wit, humor, and so much more.
There will be a public visitation from 4-6 PM at Moser Funeral Home on Sunday, October 2nd. Interment will be private followed by a Celebration of Wilma’s Life on Monday, October 3rd from 2:30-5:30 PM at The Warrenton Horse Show Grounds, 60 E. Shirley Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Warrenton Horse Show Association for the Wilma Hoovler Memorial Tree Fund, PO Box 535, Warrenton, VA 20188. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
