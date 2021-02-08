Willie Mae Anns of Bealeton, Virginia, peacefully passed away on January 6, 2021 at the age of 86.
She was devoted to her family and is survived by her daughter, Gloria Crittenden and her husband, Brady; her son, Michael Anns and his wife, Donna; her daughter, Glenda Anderson and her husband, Bob; her daughter, Gina Faragher of New Jersey; her nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wallace K. Anns; her parents, Willie and Lillie Childress; her sister, Hazel Bywaters; her brother, Raymond Childress; and a grandson, Kody Faragher.
Willie Mae retired after forty years as a hairdresser. She was also a member of the Lois Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She loved camping and needlework. She was also a member of the CMA: Christian Motorcycles Association, Retreads Motorcycle Club, and Goldwing Riders Association.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 1:00 PM until the funeral service begins at 2:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, VA. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Road, #319, Warrenton, VA, 20186.
Live Stream Link to service: Facebook.com Mt. Carmel Church Youth and Events. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences at:moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.