WILLIAM WHEELER WHITE, a resident of Remington, Virginia, died on Thursday, January 21, 2021, age 77. He was born on August 8, 1943 in Washington, D.C. to the late Wheeler P. White and Mary Louise Neale White. Preceded in death by his brothers, James N. White and Thomas A. White, he is survived by a daughter, Courtney Harner (Brian), two grandchildren, Reece Ebeling and Diamond Medford, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Carolyn McGrath (Hugh) of Covington, Louisiana. Bill was raised in the Northern Virginia area, attended Washington & Lee High School, served in the Army station in Germany and worked in sales for Koons Ford and for Bob Peck Chevrolet. He worked several years for the Hilton Real Estate Group, retiring to enjoy his hobbies and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 3-5 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 11:00 AM at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E. Chandler St., Culpeper, VA 22701.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
