William Thomas Speakes, age 88, of Marshall, VA passed on Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at the Haymarket Health center. He was born on November 14th, 1933, in Manassas, VA, son of the late William & Josephine Speakes.
William is survived by his wife Blodwyn V. ‘Wynn’ Speakes; two sisters, Senie Englebretson & Mary Bailey; nephew, Matthew & his wife, Beth Speakes; niece, Kalyn and her husband Carl Wuenstel, and many loving extended family & friends.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his stepson, Emory ‘Joe’ Mayhugh, III.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186. A funeral service will be held in the Moser Funeral Home chapel on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, at 12:30 pm followed by interment at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
