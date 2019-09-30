William Thomas Patchett, Sr., passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the age of 83. He was a remarkable man who loved life and loved his dear family; Eileen, his wife of 63 years; his five children, William T. Patchett, Jr. and Vera of Warrenton, Jane Coppage of Goldvein, VA, James J. Patchett and Mary Sue of Brentwood, TN, Crickett Henry and Hugh of China, and Linda M. Minter of Rock Hill, SC; and his brother, Donald Patchett and Robin of Colbert, WA. He leaves a beautiful legacy of 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Angela Patchett, his brother, David Patchett, and his son-in-law, JC Minter, Jr.
Bill had a love for aviation from the time he was a young boy, riding his bicycle for many miles to the airport to wash small airplanes in the hopes that a pilot would give him a ride. He worked toward his dream as an aircraft mechanic with the Air National Guard. He later flew small aircraft, hauled freight and did all he could to build up his flying time with the goal of being a commercial airline pilot. Finally in 1964, his dream was realized when he was hired with Mohawk Airlines, which later became Allegheny Airlines; and his career culminated as captain with US Air. In addition to his flying career, Bill further enjoyed building and restoring airplanes, and he loved flying his PT-19 in the Flying Circus in Bealton, VA. Almost as much as he loved flying, he enjoyed rounds of golf with friends and riding on his Harley, including the annual Ride to the Wall. He volunteered his time and expertise in restoring computers for Haiti, as well as volunteering at Old Busthead. Throughout his life, Bill remained a man committed to his faith, a member of St. John’s in Warrenton, VA, for 48 years, and served with the Knights of Columbus. His family is eternally grateful and forever the better because of this man in their lives. He will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, on Wednesday, October 2, at 11:00am, followed by a luncheon in the Parish Hall at noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
