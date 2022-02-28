William Skinker, 77, of Marshall ,VA died at his home on February 22, 2022.
He was born in Washington, DC November 5, 1944 to the late Henry Cochran Skinker and Priscilla Macy Skinker.
In addition to his beloved wife of 50 years Martha Shipp Skinker, he is survived by children Emily Gray Henry (Al) of Washington, VA, William Skinker III of Marshall , VA and Huntley Thomas Skinker (Ashley) of Washington, DC; siblings Priscilla Riley, Henry Skinker (Candace), Ann Bowman (Bruce) and Oliver Skinker (Athena); in addition to grandchildren Jon William Henry, Sarah Macy Henry, Wynn Maryanne Skinker and Maeve Evelyn Skinker . He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and last, but not least, his special furry canine friend Kenny Kane.
As a young man William worked two summers as a cowboy on the Silver Spur Ranch in Encampment, Wyoming. He was in the 516th PSC of the US Army serving in Vietnam. William graduated from Strayer College in 1976 with a degree in accounting then passed his CPA exam. He retired in 2017 from Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority where he was Associate General Manager and Chief Financial Officer.
William was a lifelong member at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains. He served on the Vestry as Treasurer and Sunday School teacher. He worked with the Wood Ministry and "Peas and Grace" food pantry. He was treasurer of the Little Georgetown Cemetery for many years. He was actively involved in the Parks and Rec Community Board.
A graveside committal officiated by The Reverend E. Weston Mathews will take place Saturday, March 5,2022 at 12pm at Little Georgetown Cemetery,5100 Trapp Branch Rd, Broad Run, VA. A memorial service will follow at 1pm at Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main St., The Plains, VA 20198. A reception will follow the service in the Parish Hall.
Donations in his honor may be given to The Rector's Discretionary Fund of Grace Church.
