William Richmond Miller, 92 of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2020 at Poet’s Walk- Warrenton.
He was born on Jan. 23, 1928 in Rutherfordton County, NC a son of the late Samuel Harrison Miller and Bertha West Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Izetta Sears “Bo” Miller; a daughter, Kathy Sue Patton; and a son, William R. “Billy” Miller, Jr.; and five sisters and brothers.
Mr. Miller served in the United States Navy from 1946-1948. A salesman all his life, he met and married his wife in Charlotte, NC and his work brought the family to McLean, VA in 1957. They moved to Warrenton in 1968 where he soon opened Miller Carpets on West Shirley Avenue, retiring in 2015. He loved his work and always held the belief that “the customer is always first” and lived his life that way. He was an active member at Warrenton Baptist Church since moving to Warrenton and served in many ways including as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Usher, and various committees. He also enjoyed visiting as he operated the elevator.
He was a loyal husband and father and a great and responsible provider for his family. He encouraged his children in their faith, their work, and building their character.
He is survived by a daughter, Dr. Barbara Sears Miller; a son, David Dwight “Ike” Miller; two daughters-in-law- Karla Grove Miller and Joanne Campbell Miller; grandchildren, Travis Joseph Miller and William Matthew “Billy” Patton, Grace Hatchell and her husband Mark Hatchell; great grandchildren, Aiden and Joseph Miller, Charlie Patton and Leighton James Hatchell; one sister, Pauline “Polly” Whitlock, Spindale, NC and dear nieces and nephews and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier S. P. C. A., PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188 or to the Virginia Baptist Children’s Home, 860 Mt. Vernon Lane, Salem, VA 24153.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
