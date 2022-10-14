William Magee Ramey, 91 of Warrenton, VA passed away on October 11, 2022 at his home.
He was born on June 3, 1931 in Washington, DC. He was named for the physician who delivered him at Sibley Hospital, Dr. George Magee, a family friend who enjoyed hunting on family property in Fauquier County.
Magee’s early work life included working as a fingerprint analyst at the FBI, then serving in the US Navy with the Seabees, followed by VEPCO and Atlantic Research. For many years he was a self-employed building contractor from which he retired.
He was a member of Warrenton United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Lee Ramey; his children, Steve W. Ramey, Gary (Sandy) Ramey and Cathy Ramey (Mike) Miller; four grandchildren, Sherry (Chandler) Patterson, David (Rica) Ramey, Camy (Donald) Aufforth and Erin (Joe) Burton; and four great grandchildren, Camdon Aufforth, Victoria Patterson, Cameron Patterson and Landon Ramey.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 11:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A reception will follow at the Remington Lions Club Building. Interment will be private at Culpeper National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St., Warrenton, VA 20186 or Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Road, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
