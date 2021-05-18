You have permission to edit this article.
William Jefferson Sexton

William Jefferson Sexton

It is with heavy heart that the Sexton family

of Marshall, Virginia announces that

William Jefferson Sexton passed away on May 13th, 2021, at the young age of 69.

William was born July 10th, 1951 in Horsepen, Virginia to the late William Cicero Sexton and Ellen Elizabeth Weaver, thou Fauquier County is where he called his home for the last 42 years.

William was an active member of the community and served for many years through the local Lions Club and the Lonesome Pine Hunt Club. His passion in life was farming and he was the perfect envisionment of a farmer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved his garden and the outdoors, and he was dedicated to the care and stability of his family.

William never passed an opportunity to offer help to all who needed it, whether through his knowledge of life or his hardworking hands. He was a dedicated husband and father, a devoted grandfather, and a beloved friend and brother.

William leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Betty Jean Combs Sexton;

his children, William Thomas (Amanda) and Jennifer; three grandchildren, Annalise, Bryson, and Tanner; one brother and 7 sisters.

William is being reunited with his parents and one brother, William Cicero Sexton, Jr.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held:

May 29th, 2021 at 10:30am at

Leeds Ruritan Park in Hume, Virginia

All who wish to attend are invited.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in William's name to:

Your local Lion's Club, www.lionsclubs.org

Hunters for the Hungry, www.h4hungry.org

William was always exploring where the roads would lead, never going the same way twice. May the road he has taken now lead him to peace and may he offer his continuous guidance to all those he has left behind.

