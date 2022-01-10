William J. Pfamatter, age 75, a resident of Remington, VA passed away in Broadway, VA with his family on January 8, 2022. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for many years. William honorably served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Gladys Pfamatter; his brothers, Richard , Edward James, Jr. and John Pfamatter; a son-in-law, Buck Frymier. Survived by his wife, Janice Pfamatter of Remington, VA; two daughters, Christina Day and her husband, Kevin of Culpeper, VA and Crystal Frymier of Culpeper, VA and his son, Brian Pfamatter and his wife Ashley of Broadway, VA; nine grandchildren, Timothy Haynes, Ashley Mullins and her husband, Denny, Brianne Hatcher, Brandon Hatcher, Emily, Joseph Curtis, Ethan WInce-Pfamatter, Tristan Pfamatter and Aubree Pfamatter and three great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home Warrenton, VA. A Graveside will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1:00pm at Midland Cemetery, MIdland, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186
