 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William J. Pfamatter

  • 0
William J. Pfamatter

William J. Pfamatter, age 75, a resident of Remington, VA passed away in Broadway, VA with his family on January 8, 2022. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for many years. William honorably served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Gladys Pfamatter; his brothers, Richard , Edward James, Jr. and John Pfamatter; a son-in-law, Buck Frymier. Survived by his wife, Janice Pfamatter of Remington, VA; two daughters, Christina Day and her husband, Kevin of Culpeper, VA and Crystal Frymier of Culpeper, VA and his son,  Brian Pfamatter and his wife Ashley of Broadway, VA; nine grandchildren, Timothy Haynes, Ashley Mullins and her husband, Denny, Brianne Hatcher, Brandon Hatcher, Emily, Joseph Curtis, Ethan WInce-Pfamatter, Tristan Pfamatter and Aubree Pfamatter and three great-grandchildren. A visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home Warrenton, VA. A Graveside will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1:00pm at Midland Cemetery, MIdland, VA.  Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.