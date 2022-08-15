William J. Gilman, age 82, of Reedville, VA, passed on Monday, August 8th, 2022 in Kilmarnock, VA. He was born on October 5th, 1939 in Washington DC, son of the late Robert & Helen Gilman.
William is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith T. ‘Judy’ Gilman of Reedville, VA; three sons, Michael J. Gilman, also of Reedville, Daniel Gilman & his wife, Christina of Baltimore, MD, and Sean Patrick Gibson and his spouse, Edward of Glen Allen, VA; three grandchildren, Cory, Daniel, Jr. & Caleigh; and two great grandchildren, Ashton & Elijah.
In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his son, Robert B. ‘Bobby’ Gilman.
The family will accept visitors on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022 from 11 am until 12 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186. A funeral service will be held in the Moser funeral home chapel at 12 pm, followed by interment at Columbia Gardens cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
