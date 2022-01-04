William Homer George, December 30, 2021
William H. George passed away on December 30 in his room at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville. Bill is survived by his loving wife Glenda, of Charlottesville; his children, Jeffrey (Allison) George and Sarah (Ripan) Chaudhary; three grandchildren, Will George, Meira Chaudhary, and Avni Chaudhary; and his sisters, Linda (Wayne) Arrington and Joan Flory, along with their families.
Bill was born on February 7th, 1942, to Homer and Becky (Miller) George of Bristersburg, Virginia. He graduated from Cedar Lee High School in 1959, where he won letters in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He attended Boys State in the summer following his junior year, and was elected Student Body President during his senior year.
Bill was accepted into the United States Military Academy, where he was assigned to company G-2. A 30-day assignment with the 16th Infantry in Germany the summer before his third year convinced him to pursue the Corps of Engineers. He graduated from West Point with the Class of 1963. After graduation, Bill completed the Engineer Officers Basic Course (EOBC) and jump school before reporting to his first assignment at Fort Campbell in Kentucky with the 101st Airborne Division. He rose to Company Executive Officer for B Company of the 326th Engineer Battalion.
In June of 1965, Bill began his first foreign tour of duty, in South Korea with the 36th Engineer Group under I Corps. He served first as Liaison Officer to the 109th Battalion, then as A Company Commander in the 11th Engineer Battalion, during which time he was promoted to Captain. After his 13-month tour, Bill returned to the US and reported to Fort Belvoir in Virginia for the Engineer Officer Career Course (EOCC). After completion, he remained at Fort Belvoir as Operations Officer for the Department of Mechanical and Technical Equipment ("Mech and Tech").
In the spring of 1968, Bill was assigned to be Operations Officer for an Engineer Battalion in Pleiku, Vietnam. However, he was rerouted to USARV Headquarters in Long Binh, where he became Assistant Deputy Headquarters Commandant. After serving in this role for 6 months, he accepted the position of Company Commander of the 523rd Port Construction Company in Vung Tau.
Bill was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. He submitted his resignation in 1969, but was involuntarily retained for one year, which he served at Fort Benning in Georgia. There he met Ouida McClendon, who gave him the phone number for her college roommate, Glenda Norris. Bill and Glenda were married on December 5th, 1970, at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Arlington, Virginia, and celebrated 51 years of marriage this December.
Having enjoyed construction management in his last assignment in Vietnam, Bill began working for De Leuw, Cather & Co, spending his first 6 years on the DC Metro project. During this time, he achieved a Masters Degree in Construction Management from George Washington University. His next project was the Northeast Corridor (the high-speed train system between DC and Boston and the busiest passenger rail system in the country), during which time Parsons acquired DeLeuw-Cather to form one of the nation's largest engineering & construction firms. Bill ended up as Senior Manager in charge of Operations along the entire corridor before the project wound down after 8 years.
Bill served as Deputy Project Manager on the Los Angeles Metro project starting in 1984, during which time he was promoted to Vice President. In 1989 he took over operation of the Raleigh, NC office, while also working on projects across the country and internationally, including two trips to Tanzania. In 1995, he was asked to take over the Midwest Regional Office in Chicago, which came with a promotion to Senior Vice President. Three years later, he moved back to the DC area to serve as Operations Manager for the entire Parsons Transportation Group. He retired in 2004 at the age of 62.
Bill was a devout Christian, a dedicated reader of the Bible, and spent his life demonstrating the love, compassion, humility, and service that Jesus Christ modeled. He was an active member of the Presbyterian and United Methodist churches in the many places he lived. He was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian church. He had a particular passion for supporting international mission work, and traveled to Africa twice to support programs there. He "unretired" for three years to supervise a major expansion of the Vienna Presbyterian Church, retiring again in 2007. Since 2010 he had been an resident and active member of the community at WCBR, where he continued his lifelong enjoyment of golf.
There will be a graveside service for close family on Wednesday, January 5th at 2:00 PM. A memorial service will be planned for the future, to be held at WCBR. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in Bill's name to the American Cancer Society.
