William Hadden, 102 of Warrenton, died on June 4, 2022 at The Villas of
Suffield Meadows.
He was born October 28, 1919 in Belfast, Ireland to the late Ernest and
Muriel Hadden.
A graveside service will take place at 10 am, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at
Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Rd., Warrenton, VA, 20188.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
