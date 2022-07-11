William Hadden, 102, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022 in Warrenton, VA. Born in Belfast, Ireland on October 28, 1919, he was the eldest son of Ernest and Muriel Hadden, formerly of Glenanne and Warrenpoint.
In 1925, Bill and his family immigrated to America and settled in Queens, NY. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School during the Golden Age of Aviation, and was fascinated by it. He became an avid Radio Control Model Airplane enthusiast and was well known in the Model Airplane world. Later he obtained his pilot's license and shared his contagious enthusiasm for flying with everyone he met.
After being drafted into the Army in 1941, he jumped at the opportunity to join the Army Air Corps where he was stationed in England, France and Belgium. He became crew chief for a B-26 Marauder, and his division was responsible for air support for Omaha Beach on D-Day. After the war, before returning home, he studied French language and civilization at the Sorbonne in Paris.
After returning to the United States, Bill earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering at City College of New York, starting a career that included work in the defense industry, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. In 1950, he met his future wife, Claire, at an event he described as « Some Enchanted Evening ». They settled in New Providence, NJ and later Amissville, VA where they were happily married for 62 years until Claire passed away in 2013.
Always living life to the fullest, Bill thrived on his optimism and thirst for learning. His interests included music of all kinds, piano playing, dancing, poetry, photography, reading, traveling, fitness, RC modeling and of course, flying. He and Claire traveled all over the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia and Russia. At the age of 95 be bought a new car with a five year maintenance warranty. At the age of 100 he flew to Seattle to celebrate his 100th birthday. At the age of 102 he was still texting, emailing and shopping online. Always interested in meeting people, he had a gift for finding common ground and putting people at ease. As our patriarch, his family always came first.
Bill is survived by three children, Carol Warfield (Bill), Gail Zarick (Mark), William E. Hadden (Betty), five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren and many cousins in Northern Ireland.
Burial was private. A memorial reception was held June 26th at Warrenton Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to thank Doctors Joseph David, Ara Maranian, Christopher Chang, Catie Chalmers, Paul Arnold, Capital Caring Hospice, and friends and staff at The Villa at Suffield Meadows for their care and support.
