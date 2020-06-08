William H. Hanback
Master Cabinetmaker
1936-2020
William H. “Willie” Hanback passed away after a long illness on May, 25, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Will, a Fauquier County native and grandson of well-known local builder W. J. Hanback, was a talented artist and master cabinetmaker who operated his woodworking shop in Warrenton for more than 40 years.
Will’s custom, handcrafted cabinets, doors and millwork adorn many of Fauquier County’s finest homes to this day.
In his spare time and during retirement, Will was a passionate outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was avid reader and enjoyed watching major league baseball.
Willie is survived by his son Michael Hanback and wife Pat; grandsons Clay (and his wife Sara) and Emery: great-grandson Hank; and Kay and McKayla Colgan.
A private graveside service was held June 6, 2020 at Brightview Cemetery near Warrenton.
Donations in William Hanback’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society.Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home Warrenton, VA. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.