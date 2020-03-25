A Sporting Life
Obituary for William Gardener Prime
1934-2020
William Gardner Prime, 85, passed away at his home in Warrenton, Virginia on March 14, 2020. Born in New York City on April 9, 1934 to Evalyn Douglas Prime (Ceballos) and Edward Gardner Prime, he grew up in Stamford, CT, Warrenton, VA, and Lake Placid, NY. William, “Bill”, attended boarding school at St. Paul’s School and graduated from Williams College in 1955.
As a financial analyst, Bill worked and lived in New York and London, before returning to his roots in Warrenton, VA. He was the Co-Founder of Equity Research Associates and Stuyvesant Asset Management (Wall Street), Manager of the North American Department of Kitcat and Aitken (London), and the London office of First Boston Corp (1972-19), and founder of Prime Capital in Warrenton, VA, retiring in 2000.
It has been said that Bill Prime never met a sport he didn’t like. An avid sportsman, he competed in outdoor sports at the highest level in multiple disciplines. His sports adventures and accomplishments included: founding the Williams College Ski Team; whitewater slalom in the World Championships as a member of the 1963 US Kayak Team; competing in the US & Europe against some of the world’s greatest skiers in the 1960’s; climbing the Matterhorn at age 50; foxhunting; point-to-point horseback racing; golfing; fishing; shotgun sports of all varieties. An experienced sailor, he spent many years sailing the Caribbean on this catamaran, “Prime Time” with his late wife, Fifi Coles Prime. Skiing was one of his greatest passions that he enjoyed with his children and grandchildren, even joining them on the slopes of Zermatt Switzerland in February of 2020 at the age of 85. He was the Treasurer of Virginia Gold Cup for 7 years, Member of Campfire Club of America for over 50 years, and a member of the Warrenton Hunt for over 70 years.
He is preceded in death by both parents, his stepmother, Inga Prime, his sister, Eve Fout, and his wife, Fifi Coles Prime. He is survived by his three children, Eve Prime, Alexandra Prime, and Corry Prime, his three grandchildren, Emma, Ansel, and Calliope, two stepchildren, Julia Hissom and Charles Coles, and a step granddaughter, Padan Coles.
A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Piedmont Environmental Council, Middleburg Humane Foundation, or the National Sporting Library.
Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.