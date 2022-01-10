WILLIAM FREDERICK WOODBURY, JR

William F. Woodbury, 81, better known as Bill, passed away on January 6, 2022 in Catlett, Virginia after a brief but difficult battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. At the time of his passing Bill was resting peacefully at his home, Winfall Farm, with his wife, Hally, by his side.
Born in Brooklyn, NY May 28, 1940, Bill grew up in Valley Stream, Long Island. Bill attended Sewanhaka High School where he studied engineering, was a member of the student council, the Purple Quill and participated in varsity track, lacrosse and football. After high school Bill attended the University of Maryland on a lacrosse scholarship then transferred to Adelphi University where he joined the varsity lacrosse team and was an American All Star lacrosse team member.
Following his graduation from Adelphi, Bill joined the U.S. Department of the Navy as a Naval Air Systems Command Cost Analyst and helped develop their first computer systems. During Bill’s 35-year career he attended MIT as a Department of Defense Fellow and was responsible for analyzing costs for state-of-the-art Navy and Marine Corps aircraft.
Beyond his federal career, Bill had many interests. As a highly decorated high school and collegiate lacrosse player, Bill carried his love for the game to Virginia where he coached teams in both Fairfax and Fauquier counties. Known locally in Fauquier County as “The Father of Lacrosse”, Bill coached the Fauquier Lacrosse Club ultimately leading to its establishment as an official high school varsity sports program.
In addition to lacrosse, Bill was an avid racing fan dating back to his early teens where he joined his father, Bill Sr. to form the Woodbury Racing Team. They raced AC Bristol sports cars and Taraschi and Lotus formula cars on road course tracks throughout the Northeast, earning their share of silver trophies. In his late 50’s, Bill went weekly short track racing with a NASCAR late Model Stock Car in Manassas, VA. From race cars to horses, Bill was also a member of the Casanova Hunt for many years where he accompanied Hally on many fox hunts, trail rides, hunt dances and similar social events.
Owning and operating Winfall Farm, Bill raised cattle for 30 plus years, grew tens of thousands bales of hay for himself and for many local ranchers and horse owners, and learned to operate and repair nearly all types of farm machinery. He was famous for turning the discarded machinery of others into operable equipment. For that matter, be it for the farm, the home or the car/truck, if it needed fixing or building, Bill was your man. Anything his wife, daughter, grandchildren or friends dreamed he would build. Notwithstanding his many interests, Bill always had time for family, friends and neighbors in the community. Bill always enjoyed a quiet game of cards with friends and family. He generally won, never flaunting, Bill was always a humble winner, easily sharing card strategy advice to anyone interested to learn. He played tennis at Chestnut Forks and thoroughly enjoyed acing his opponents in tennis and sharing how to hit his superior kick serve.
Bill’s willingness to share his time and advice extended far beyond card playing and tennis. Bill was well versed in many subjects and always happy to talk and share ideas. Perhaps one of his more endearing qualities, though sometimes frustrating [in a loving way], was that it was sometimes said if you asked Bill the time, he would tell you how to build a watch. For that matter, he might just build you the watch. For a man that could build anything and willing to give himself as he did, that was one of his many endearing qualities.
Bill is survived by his wife Hally Woodbury, daughter Alex Kelly-Maartens, her husband Philip and granddaughters Halliday and Pippa. His sister Patricia Woodbury and his nephew Ian Woodbury reside in Tucson, AZ. Happy Trails Bill. Until we meet again, keep smiling until then.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heartland Hospice Warrenton Branch located at 493 Blackwell Road, Suite 319 Warrenton, VA 20186 540-349-3970. A private reception for Bill will take place in the spring of 2022.
