William Franklin Tannehill, 71 of Warrenton, VA passed away on February 17, 2020 in Warrenton, VA.
He was born on January 16, 1949 in Mobile, Alabama a son of the late Magnus Moody Tannehill and Vivian Cooper Tannehill.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Davis Tannehill, his Children and their spouses Mark Hardy (Pia), Cherie Hardy of Warrenton, VA, Desiree Tannehill-Johnson (Albert) Charleston, SC and Bryan Magnus Tannehill (Stacey) of Bel Air, MD.; brother, Robert Tannehill of Louisiana , three sisters, Debra Mourain (Michael) of Texas , Marilyn Mourain (Milford) and Diane Webb Tannehill of Louisiana; eight grandchildren, Devon Sheeban, Mikaela, Isabella and William Hardy, Gabriela Marie Tannehill , Jameson Franklin Johnson, Jordan Brooke Johnson and Jefferson Johnson.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 3-4 pm at the Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, where funeral services will follow at 4pm. Interment will be private.
