William F. McDonald Sr. (Bill) of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2022, with his wife by his side.
Bill was born in Carbondale, PA. to the late Patrick. and Marie McDonald and moved to Virginia in 1961. He is also preceded in death by three sisters, Marie-Louise Manzo, Marjorie Duffy, Jeanne McDonald; daughter and son-in-law Patty and Kent Bankus, and grandson Marshall McDonald.
Bill served two years in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret McDonald; sons Mark (Peggy), Tom (Stacy), William Jr. (Kathy), Michael (Teresa), Tim (Charlene), and daughter Jeannie. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Bill’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or the National Heart Association.
Online condolences may be expressed to Bill’s family at http://www.moserfuneralhome.com
