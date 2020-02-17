William Edward Grant, Jr., "Billy", 61, of Marshall, VA passed February 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 1, 1958.
Billy is survived by his wife, Darlene C. Grant of Marshall, VA; four sons: Trent Grant of Marshall, VA, Jason (Akesha) Grant of Warrenton, VA, Olbin (Quanicia) Grant of Manassas, VA, and Brandon Grant of Manassas, VA; his mother, Mary Edith Grant of Marshall, VA; four sisters: Gwendolyn Williams, Erma Robinson and Latisha Grant all of Marshall, VA and Melissa Grant of Linden, VA; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11 am at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 4679 Free State Road, Marshall, VA, 20115. Pastor Rodney L. Smith, Sr. delivered the eulogy.
Interment was in the Sanford Family Cemetery, Marshall, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
