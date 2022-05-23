William Edward Goodman, 78 of Amissville, Virginia passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was born on February 3, 1944, to the late William J. Goodman and Margaret C. Roark-Goodman in Saltville, Virginia.
William was happily employed at Airlie for 49 years and thoroughly enjoyed working and being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and watching college football, Major League Baseball and westerns.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Yarber Goodman and his son, Jonathan Goodman, Sr.
William is survived by his sons, Michael M. Goodman, Sr., and James Goodman; his daughters, Vickie Sealock (Todd) and Kimberly Goodman; a sister, Pauline Goodman; his grandchildren, Heather Goodman, Jonathan Goodman, Jr., Jacquelyn Goodman Berry, Chris Frazier, Amber Goodman, Taylor Rice-Diaz, Michael Goodman, Jr (Sierra)., Andrew Sealock, Stephanie Lopez, and Sarah Goodman; and his great-grandchildren, Jayla, Steven, Brynleigh, Landon, Ryan, Cameron, Mike III, Prestyn, Storm, and Shane.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 25 from 7:00-9:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home,
233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, May 26 at 11:00 AM at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
