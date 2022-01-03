William Edward ‘C.T.’ Cuthbertson, age 82, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully at Culpeper Hospital on Monday, December 27th, 2021. He was born in Kane, PA on May 3rd, 1939, son of the late, Earl and Evelyn Cuthbertson.
He is survived by his wife, S. Diane Cuthbertson; two daughters, Annette Cuthbertson and Susan Harris & her husband, Jeff, both of Sterling, VA; two stepchildren, David Dalton of Cana, VA and Michele Dalton of Centreville, VA; two step-grandchildren, Brandi Stanley (Adam) and Brianna Dalton; and two great step-grandchildren, Brayden & Arabella.
In addition to his parents, C.T. is preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn & Nancy and brother-in-law, Smokey Swanson.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Culpeper National cemetery w/ military honors. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local ASPCA.
