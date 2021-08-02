Well-known cattle and farming expert William Earl Browning of Hume, VA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 80 on July 30, 2021.
Born December 27, 1940, in Fluvanna County, VA, to the son of the late Henry Thurstan Browning and Leone Browning (nee Haden), he graduated from Fluvanna High School in 1959, where he was captain of the football team, played basketball and his favorite sport – baseball - which he continued to play for Virginia Tech while a freshman at college.
Earl graduated from VA Tech’s ROTC program in 1963, with a BS degree in Animal Science. After serving in the army from 1964-1966, he moved to Hume, Virginia, in Fauquier County, where his heart never left. He began his farming career as a herdsman at Mulberry Hill Farm in Hume until 1968, and then managed the Cove Farm (also in Hume) for many years. Earl ended his farming career after an additional 25 years as Manager of Huntley Farm in Broad Run, VA, where he shared his love and knowledge of cattle and farming with countless other like-minded people, including many from other countries.
Earl served on the Boards and held various positions in many organizations in his field, including the Virginia Cattleman’s Assoc., Culpeper Farmer’s Cooperative Association, Fauquier Livestock Exchange, and the Feeder Calf Association. He was recognized as Virginia’s Cattleman of the Year in 2002.
Well-loved and respected, Earl was known for his work ethic, his sense of community and his ability to put people at ease. Earl was quick to smile and to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He served as a Deacon and member of Hume Baptist Church for many years and was an active member for decades of both the Warrenton and Leeds Ruritan Clubs, holding various leadership positions in both clubs over the years. During his retirement, Earl volunteered to serve on the Gravesite Committee for Leeds Cemetery and acted as groundskeeper for both Hume Baptist Church and the Leeds Ruritan Park. Earl loved gardening and shared the considerable bounty from his vegetable and flower gardens, along with countless other favors and good deeds, with his friends, family, and neighbors. In recognition of his longstanding service and devotion to the community, the Leeds Ruritan Club named its baseball field “Browning Field” in 2020 – an honor he cherished.
Earl was devoted to his family and loved nothing better than to watch his many grandchildren play sports and participate in other activities.
He leaves behind the love of his life (from 5th grade on) and wife of 59 years, Marie Harvey Browning, daughters Janet Eisenberg of Burke, Jill Browning-Cahall (Jeff) of Gainesville, and Becky Ream of Culpeper; grandchildren Andy Eisenberg, Zachary Eisenberg, Austin Cahall, Isabella Cahall, Rick (Beth) Cahall, Matthew Cahall, Amanda (James) Furlong, Kylie Ream and Patrick Ream; and multiple nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, August 5, from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton Virginia. A celebration of life begins at Hume Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, with interment to immediately follow at Leeds Cemetery, Markham, VA.
Memorial Contributions may be made either to the William Earl Browning Scholarship at Virginia Tech Advancement Div., Office of Gift Accounting, University Gateway Center (0336), 902 Rivers Fork Road, Blacksburg, VA 24061 (payable to “VA Tech Foundation Scholarship: William Earl Browning”, or the Leeds Ruritan Club (for maintenance of the park and Browning Field), PO BOX 7, Hume, VA 22639 Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.