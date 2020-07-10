William Daniel “Dan” Hensley, 83, of Catlett, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born February 19, 1937, in Prince William County, to Mollie A. Hensley and Plaudie M. Hensley.
Mr. Hensley served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. For many years, he was a loader operator and eventually, owned his own excavating business. He took pride in his work. He and his brothers built many homes for their families together. He loved the outdoors, and he could fix anything, one way or another. He loved listening to “old” country music and bluegrass music. He was a strong man, who would do anything for his family, loved by many, and will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary S. Hensley, of Catlett, his daughter, Donna S. Sager, and her husband, Michael Sager, of Amissville; his sons, Billy Hensley, Kevin Hensley, Terry Hensley, and Randy Hensley. His grandchildren, Christopher Sager, Nicholas Sager, Daniel Hensley, Joseph Hensley, Natasha Hawkins, Chase Hensley, Taylor Belton, Brianna Hensley, Shana Hensley, and William Hensley, and six great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his son, Charles Wayne Hensley; his parents, two brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Bright View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice Services of Warrenton, 493 Blackwell Road #319, Warrenton, VA 20186-2639.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
