William D. Toler

William Devert Toler, 59, died March 7, 2021 at his home in Troutman, NC, while recovering from Covid-19.
Born April 22, 1961 in Warrenton, VA, Bill was the son of the late Cdr. John H. Toler (USNR, Ret.) and Dorothy Devert Toler. He was a graduate of Fauquier High School in Warrenton and Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, VA, where he was a member of the SAE fraternity.
Bill had a long career in sales and construction management, and was executive vice president and head of the concrete division with DRAW Enterprises Inc. of Charlotte, NC. He was an accomplished skeet shooter and enjoyed boating on Lake Norman.
Bill is survived his sister, Linda T. Clater of Burns, TN, and his brothers, John T. Toler of Broad Run, VA and James R. Toler of Fredericksburg, VA; his nephews, William H. Toler of Spotsylvania, VA, Andrew T. Toler of Detroit, John Toler II of Linden, VA and Robert C. Toler of Kitty Hawk, NC. Also surviving are several grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date at Bill’s home, Southern Star Farm.
