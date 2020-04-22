William Clark Barnaby was born on July 29th, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. He married Gladys Marie Goyette on June 6th, 1964. Clark was a loving father to two children, Zoe and Damien. He also had 5 grandchildren. Clark served in the Marine Corps for 22 years and is a Vietnam Vet. He loved the outdoors, horses, and working with his hands.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.vacremationservice.com
Virginia Cremation Service of Culpeper is serving the family.
