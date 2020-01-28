William “Billy” Rue McGee, 61 of Catlett, VA lost his battle to cancer on Friday January 24, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on April 8, 1958 in Warrenton, VA to Nannie B. Ennis and Rue E. McGee Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Catlett. He was a Fairfax County Retiree of 35 years and enjoyed his cows, dogs, nascar and football. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Charlene L. McGee and his daughter Sherline “Rita” McGee. He’s also survived by his brothers and sisters, Rixey “Sam”/Darlene McGee of Catlett, Rue “Eddie”/ Daphne McGee Jr of Bealeton, LeLia “Norma”/ Thomas “Buddy” Haught of Elkwood, James “Jimmy”/ Cherie McGee of Midland and Mable/Joe Young of Midland. He leaves behind seven ￼ nieces and nephews, Rixey C. McGee II, Doug Haught, Lynn Daniel and several more and 14 great nieces and nephews including Dalton R. McGee. He also leaves behind his lifetime best friend Doug Martin of Catlett. He is preceeded in death by his two nephews Riley F. McGee and Rue “Edward” McGee III, his parents, and his mother and father-in-law Sherline E. Vanover and Charlie “Tap” Singleton.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5 to 7pm. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186. A Funeral will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2pm at Moser with Rev. George Smallwood officiating. A graveside service will follow at Catlett Cemetery, Online condolences may be given at moserfuneralhome.com
