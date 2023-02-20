William (Billy) Mort Colvin passed on to be with his Lord and Savior, November 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Born July 16, 1951, Billy is survived by his wife, Yolanda (Loni) Colvin; daughter, Michelle Lynn Colvin and partner Wally Crouch; son, Shane Russell Snell and partner Vanessa; four grandchildren, Marlee Elizabeth Colvin-Griffith, William
Lee Crouch, Gabriel Lucas Snell, and Colton James Snell; sisters, Carol Embrey (Peyton) & Phyllis C. Judd; a special nephew, James William Colvin (JW), and many,
many more nieces and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, William (little Mort) Colvin & Thelma Bywaters Colvin and his siblings Erva Stover & James (Jimmy) Colvin.
Billy graduated from Culpeper County High School. He was self-employed and was very talented in welding and home improvements. He was an avid truck puller and won state championship in 1990. He won lots of other awards and accolades
throughout his sports career. He loved to travel in his RV with his wife and dogs. He
traveled to several countries, including England, Scotland, and Chile, helping = ministries and sharing the gospel with thousands of people. He was a wonderful cook and canner and loved sharing his creations with friends and family. He was an
active member of the Jeffersonton Community Center and served on the Board of Directors as a president and a past president. He loved spending time with his
family, always teasing them and making them laugh.
Please join us in celebrating his life Saturday, March 25, 2023. 11:30-2:30 at the Amissville Fire & Rescue Hall 14711 Lee Highway, Amissville VA 20106
WITH THE PASTOR M. PEYTON EMBREY, BROTHER-IN-LAW, OFFICATING PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE TO FOLLOW. Any Questions call Loni Colvin 540-222-1180.
