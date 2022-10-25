William (Bill) K. Kays, Jr. (90), of Ashburn, VA, passed away on October 17, 2022. He was the son of the late W. Kenneth Kays and Anne Noland Kays of Warrenton, VA. Bill was born January 7, 1932, in Warrenton, VA. He is survived by his daughter Amy Holt and her husband David, of Sterling, VA, his son Dr. Todd Kays and his wife Susan of Denver, NC, his grandson Kyle R. Kays of Philadelphia, PA, and sister Barbara K. Fisher of Roanoke, VA.
Bill grew up, and attended school, in Warrenton, VA. He was a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute (VMI). Following his graduation from VMI, he married Pearl Lunsford, his high school sweetheart. He served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps for two years. Following his release from active duty, he joined the Bell System in West Virginia. During his 34-years of service with the Bell System he was assigned to positions in West Virginia, New York, Colorado and finally in Washington, DC where he served as the Division Staff Manager Labor Relations for Bell Atlantic.
Bill retired from Bell Atlantic in 1989 and shortly thereafter his wonderful wife, Pearl was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He cared for her at home for six years and then placed her in a rest home in Front Royal, VA, where she passed away, with Bill by her side, in 2002. While Pearl was suffering with Alzheimer’s, He became a dedicated advocate for the frail and elderly, with much focus on those with Alzheimer’s disease.
In this role, Bill served as president of The Fairfax County Adult Day Care Associates, Inc., worked tirelessly as a member of the Association of Royal Haven Families, and served on the Advisory Council for Elderly Services in Front Royal, VA. Bill’s advocacy for those impacted by Alzheimer’s included serving as a member of the Board of Directors and as a member of the Speakers Bureau of the Northern Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Bill also worked tirelessly as a support group facilitator for families/caretakers of Alzheimer’s patients and testified in support of increased funding of the Alzheimer’s research before the US Senate Finance Committee. He served as a member of numerous other national and local organizations that support the frail and elderly. He often said that the most satisfying work he did in his lifetime was after he retired, with the opportunity to help the frail and elderly.
Bill was also an ardent baker and always said he would only be remembered for the Key Lime Pies and Harvey Wallbanger cakes that he baked and gave to friends and to those who helped him or his family in some way.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Oakton United Methodist Church, Oakton, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
