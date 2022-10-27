William "Bill" Jack Benton, Sr., of Bealeton, VA, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on May 22, 1935 in Washington, D.C. As a boy he lived on a dairy farm in Great Falls, VA, and managed this farm until he started driving a tanker for Citgo, where he retired after 30+ years. In 1956 he married the love of his life, Helen. They lived together, almost inseparable for 59 years.
He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt for a friend.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Benton, best friend of 80+ years, Burtner Oliver, Brothers, Bobby, Harold Jr. and Jack, Sisters, Vera, Betty and Louise, Great Grandchildren, Tabitha, Nathaniel, Jonathan and Chance.
He is survived by his children, Dianna Lewis (Steve), Bealeton, VA, Gail Brown (Charles), Warrenton,VA, and William Benton, Jr., Shenandoah, VA, 10 grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild.
He was an amazing father and grandfather who always took care of his family and did the best he could to teach and guide them.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:30am. A reception will be held immediately after the service at The Moser House until 1:30pm. Interment will be in Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA at 2:30pm following the reception. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring, Attn; Philanthropy Office, 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, VA 22042.
Bill was a strong, proud and great man who will be missed by all. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.