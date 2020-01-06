William A. Dincher
“Bill”
William A. “Bill” Dincher, 86, of Winchester, VA entered eternal life on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Dincher was born in 1933 in Williamsport, PA, son of the late Joseph F. and Bernadine C. Dincher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving, devoted wife of 57 years, Peggy Ann, and four sisters. Surviving are three children, David Dincher of Creedmoor, NC; Diane Oliver and husband, Paul of Centreville, VA and Annette Grimsley and husband, Johnnie of Orlean, VA, and a brother, Charles Dincher of Finksburg, MD. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Amanda Dincher Lord, Lauren Dincher Haulk, Ryan Oliver, Emily Oliver, Ellen Grimsley and great grandson, Kai Logan Lord.
Mr. Dincher was a graduate of Saint Joseph High School in Williamsport, PA, where he lettered in varsity baseball and basketball. Following high school graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy. He was a four year Korean War veteran and was honorably discharged after having served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service.
He married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Ann Fredericks in May of 1955. After his honorable discharge in 1956 they settled in Northern VA, where they raised their family of one son and two daughters.
Mr. Dincher was employed by The Department of the Army Research and Development Center for Electro Optics, Night Vision and Thermal Imaging Systems. In 1980 he transferred to the U.S. Army Signal Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Research and Development Laboratory. He served as Branch Manager for the development of Technical Support and Maintenance Manuals for state of the art military electronic information gathering systems. During his 33 year Civil Service career, he was awarded numerous Commendations and Achievement Awards.
After his retirement, he and his wife, Peggy Ann, traveled extensively until her death in October 2012, visiting all 50 States and most Territories of the United States, enjoying 32 cruises, visiting more than 60 countries and Caribbean Islands.
Always an active member of his church and community, he served as Extraordinary Eucharist Minister and Usher at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, VA and was a 22 year member of the Knights of Columbus Usher Ministry at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus since 1967 and held many Officer Positions, including Grand Knight in the 3rd Degree and Faithful Navigator in the 4th Degree. He was an active member of the 4th Degree Color Corps and Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, January 9th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester, VA. A rosary service will be conducted at 7 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 10th, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will follow the mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery next to his Peggy Ann.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Sacred Heart of Jesus Academy Tuition Angel, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
