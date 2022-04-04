Willetta “Dolly” Grayson Wilson, of Gainesville, VA, departed this earthly life for her heavenly home on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Aunt Dolly, as she was known to everyone, was born July 13, 1926, to the late Effie and Charles Grayson. Dolly met and married Philmore (aka PG) Wilson on May 17, 1960. There were no children born to this union. Aunt Dolly always considered her many nieces and nephews as her children. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, as well as her siblings, Lauvenia, William, James and Gynetta. She leaves to celebrate her life 2-nieces, Mary Burke and Inez Fields (Willie); 1-nephew-in-law, Nimrod Dade and 1-niece in law, Christine Moore. She also leaves a special great-nephew, Christopher (aka Junior) Burke (Robin) and a lineage of nieces and nephews, too numerous to name or count as well as many friends.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10 am until 11 am with funeral services starting 11 am at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187. Rev. George Carlisle will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Gainesville, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
