Wilbur Lee Ross, Jr. age 77, a resident of Bealeton, VA passed away peacefully at his residence on August 16, 2020. He had a career in the U.S. Government beginning in the U.S. Postal Service for 2 years and 30 years in the CIA as an agent. He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Wayne Wilbur. Wilbur is survived by his wife, Peggy Ann Ross of Bealeton, VA; two sisters, Alana Jean Diehl of Somerset, PA and Linda Joyce Railey and her husband, Richard of Garner, NC and a younger brother, David Allen Ross and his wife, Amy of Newport News, VA; many nieces and nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service is planned for Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.