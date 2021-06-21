Wesley Landon Edwards, 97, of Madison went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2021 at his home. He was born January 27, 1924, the eldest of ten children, to the late Franklin Webster Edwards and Ethel May Soper. He was predeceased by his four brothers, Gordon, Clarence, Irvin, and Berkley and five sisters, Myrtle, Mildred, Leola, Janie, and Dora. He was also predeceased by one son, Thomas Landon Edwards.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Duel Edwards, son Boyd Landon Edwards, daughter, Lisa Ellen Needham, and eight children from his first marriage to Rosa Mae Beale. They are Barbara Wyne, Linda Sadaatamand, Dora Cabezas, Franklin Edwards, Mary Lou Hamer, Ann Cagel, Sandra Lagana, and Betty Botalli. He also leaves 27 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Barboursville, Va.
He was helping to build Vint Hill Farm Station when he was drafted into the Navy in 1943 and was honorable discharged in 1946. He was a mechanic before he went to work for B.M. Brosius at Broken Hills Farm in Warrenton. After Mr. Brosius died, Ed Miller bought the farm and renamed it Brookfield. Wesley worked there for a total of 60 years. He was always happiest outside where he could make hay and care for the beef cattle. He was a jack of all trades and was responsible for the upkeep of the farm and keeping the equipment running. He was not happy when he was forced to retire at age 86 when the farm went into development.
A graveside service was held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run with Pastor Dave Knighton officiating. Preddy Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison Young Farmers, P. O. Box 1063, Madison, Va. 22727.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.