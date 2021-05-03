Wendy Jill Darling, 66, gained her wings Saturday, April 24th, 2021. She was born February 24th, 1955 in Springfield, Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles "Chuck" Darling and mother, Patricia "Pat" Darling, She is survived by her 3 siblings, brother Todd Darling (Gail) of New Hampshire, brother Scott Darling (Mary) of Massachusetts, sister Tracy Darling (Andrew) of New Hampshire; her 3 children, daughter Jaime Pierce (Andrew), son Jeffrey Pierce (Samantha), daughter Jennifer Pierce; 7 grandchildren, Alyssa (Tanner), Christian, Jaxson, Grayce, Sawyer, Paisley, Lincoln and great-granddaughter Huntlee.
Wendy touched the lives of many people and animals alike. She was an employee of Mildred "Bucky" Slater and Nick Slater for more than 15 years and spent most of her adult life doing what she loved most, caring for horses. She will be greatly missed by so many. Visitation will be held on May 16th, 2021 at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to White Columns Australian Shepherds in Middleburg, Virginia, who is now caring for Wendy's faithful companion Dash. Donations can be made via Venmo: @Dash Pierce2021 or checks can be mailed to:
Patty Mathis
22244 Sam Fred Rd.
Middleburg, VA 20117
