Wayne Francis Peterson passed away on September 14, 2021, after a 6 year battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He was born on September 11, 1953 to Edgar and Irene (Jacobson) Peterson in Alexandria, VA. He graduated from Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, and graduated from Radford College in Virginia with a degree in Business.
He worked at both National Permanent Bank in Washington, DC and then Citibank as a mortgage and loan officer until retirement.
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Susan, daughters Nikki and Ashleigh “Petie” Peterson Tucker (Sam); sister Bobbi Clarke (Richard), nieces Emily Smolak and Angelin Clarke, along with many additional extended family and friends
The family will receive friends at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Avenue W in Vienna, VA Thursday, September 23 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Friday September 24 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marks Catholic Church, 9972 Vale Road, Vienna, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a good deed in his honor or donating to your local SPCA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.