Wayne Francis Peterson

  • 0
Wayne Francis Peterson

Wayne Francis Peterson passed away on September 14, 2021, after a 6 year battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He was born on September 11, 1953 to Edgar and Irene (Jacobson) Peterson in Alexandria, VA. He graduated from Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, and graduated from Radford College in Virginia with a degree in Business. 

He worked at both National Permanent Bank in Washington, DC and then Citibank as a mortgage and loan officer until retirement. 

Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Susan, daughters Nikki and Ashleigh “Petie” Peterson Tucker (Sam); sister Bobbi Clarke (Richard), nieces Emily Smolak and Angelin Clarke, along with many additional extended family and friends 

The family will receive friends at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Avenue W in Vienna, VA Thursday, September 23 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Friday September 24 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marks Catholic Church, 9972 Vale Road, Vienna, VA. 

In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a good deed in his honor or donating to your local SPCA.

