Wayne Elton Bradshaw Sr. of Orlean, Va died December 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 23, 1958 in Alexandria, Va to the late Harry Elton Bradshaw Jr. and Helen Virginia Melton Bradshaw.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Poe Bradshaw, his mother, two sons Wayne E. Bradshaw Jr. of Manassas, Daniel K. Bradshaw (Jessica) of Rixeyville, a stepdaughter Jessica Beach of Rixeyville, a brother Brian K. Bradshaw (Helen) of Manassas, and a sister Rebecca Bearden of South Carolina. In addition, grandchildren include Ryann and Mason Bradshaw (Wayne Jr’s. children) and Harry, Lucas, and Thomas Bradshaw (Daniel’s children). He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and close friends. Additionally, he is survived by his two beloved dogs, Abby and Lexie.
Known for being a hard worker, Wayne took pride in his performance over the years at Woodward Turf Farm, Bradshaw Hauling (self-employed), SW Rodgers, and Newton Asphalt.
After a long hard battle of pancreatic cancer, Wayne passed peacefully surrounded by family at home. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He touched many lives throughout his life. His greatest passion was being in the driver’s seat of an 18 wheeler. Wayne was well known in the Northern Virginia area for his trucking skills. Many were amazed of his ability loading and unloading heavy equipment and how he had no fear “because the ground will stop you.” Fearless in life, he would tackle any challenge from broken equipment to downing a tree. Wayne had more common sense than most when it came to everyday tasks. His family and close friends remember many good times and laughter during card games and hunting trips. We should all be so lucky to have known Wayne Bradshaw.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.