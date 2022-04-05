Warren Lee Showalter, 69 of Marshall, Virginia passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at his home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in 1952 in Arlington, Virginia, son of the late Calvin and Mary Joe Conley Showalter. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter Kathy Corbit, sister Nancy Showalter (Terry Gill) and grandchildren Nicholas and Victoria Corbit. In addition to his former wife, Karen Showalter, he is also survived by special friend Katy Barber. He is predeceased by his daughter Nancy Denise Showalter and his son-in-law Steven Corbit.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2pm on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186 prior to the funeral service at 2pm. Interment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Warren's memory to ProMedica Heartland Hospice of Warrenton, Virginia, or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
