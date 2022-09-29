Warren Hartley Ours, in all his seventy years of life, traveled in the opposite direction of funerals and funeral homes whenever given a pass to do so. With his daily attire of jeans and tee shirts, he honestly considered a suit and tie to be funeral clothes. According to Warren, he read the obituaries weekly just to be sure he wasn’t in them. Well Warren… Now You Are.
If Warren was reading his obituary, written in his own words, he’d be reading something like this:
“Not nearly am I as shocked to be in the obituaries than I am to have made it to 70! I had convinced myself I was an old man at 50! The years of laughter and memories with my family and friends (who all knew my quest for “quenching white water” didn’t pertain to river rafting!), the years of unconditional love from all my rescue dogs… who actually rescued me, and the continuous years of contemplating driving all my motor toys were by far the best medicine imaginable to me. Please know the gratitude from my heart.”
“And…To whom it may concern:
Please remember me with kindness and laughter, always remember to talk to our beloved dogs with nonstop silliness, don’t forget to give the deer and wild turkeys their favorite treats, keep battery tenders on cars and Harleys not driven regularly, check several times to be sure the doors are locked securely… then check a few more times, and don’t forget to set the alarm. Also… regardless of my request for the avoidance of a funeral service, no doubt, (to whom it may concern) you will have a Celebration Of My Life in the near future anyway!”
“And…Please be sure the kindness of any memory contributions be given to
Friends of Homeless Animal’s Medical Fund (FOHA.org) in Aldie Virginia.”
Warren’s love of cars and motorcycles never truly reflected his heart, rather, they were a reflection of his personality. God knows his true heart. How GLORIOUS it must be for Warren to see God in the driver’s seat now and to see himself as merely riding shotgun.
God Speed Warren.
Warren, a longtime resident of Herndon and Leesburg Virginia, moved to Warrenton Virginia in 2019. He passed away on August 2nd, 2022 in his home in Warrenton.
Warren is preceded in death by his father John Henry Ours, his mother Eloise Shealy Ours, and his brother Stephen Michael Ours. He leaves his wife Wanda Napier-Ours, daughter Wendy Shay Fox, son Martin Travis Fox, brothers John Winthrop Ours and Brian Ours, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and cousins in South Carolina.
