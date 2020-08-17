Wanda Jane Creel, 62 of Marshall, VA passed away on August 8, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Wanda was the daughter of the late James F. and Virginia Kyhl Creel, born May 13, 1958 in Warrenton. She was a graduate of Fauquier High School and received an Associate’s Degree in Forestry from Lord Fairfax Community College. After graduation, she worked for a time with the U. S. Park Service and then worked for the State Farm Insurance Agency in Marshall for 22 years. She loved animals especially dogs and cats.
She is survived by two aunts, Marlene Olinger and Peggy Jeffries; two uncles, Amos Kyhl and Ashby Kyhl; several cousins and other family members.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11;00 AM at the Orlean Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
