Walter Robert Baylor, age 95, passed away in his sleep the morning of October 2, 2019, in Fairfax Station, Va., of congenital heart failure. Beloved husband of 61 years to Bonnie Louise Henry Baylor. Born in Washington, D.C., on July 12, 1924 to Shelby and Jeannette Baylor, the second oldest of four children. Bob attended Mount Rainier H.S., graduating in 1941, and attended the Univ. of Maryland graduating in 1947 with a mechanical engineering degree. After that, he spent many years at the Bealeton family farm helping his mother and family, and has always maintained a personal connection with Fauquier County.
He enlisted in the D.C. Air National Guard in 1947 and was honorably discharged in 1953. The same year he received a J.D. degree from the George Washington School of Law. After marriage in 1958 to Bonnie, his family lived in Princeton, N.J. in the mid-1960s where his children were born but returned in 1968 to the Washington area. In 1972 the family moved to Fairfax Station. For the next 25 years Bob held a number of patent law advisor positions with the U.S. Army, retiring in 1993.
Bob was a very kind and generous man throughout his life. He sponsored a displaced German family in the late 1940s in their move to the United States, and readily supported his own family throughout the decades across their many aspirations and tribulations. He was a long-time fan of Washington, D.C. baseball and enjoyed watching the Senators as a young man, and then in recent years the Washington Nationals. He also enjoyed gardening at his home.
Bob was a reserved family man and did not wish a formal service, and was interred October 4 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Midland, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, and his two children, Kenneth Robert Baylor and Bradley William Baylor, who all loved him very much and will miss him greatly. He is also survived by his youngest sister, Doris Baylor Zander.
