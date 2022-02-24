Walter Moore Bird, Jr., age 70, died suddenly at his residence in Rixeyville, VA on February 19, 2022. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Moore Bird, Sr. and Elva Bird; and brother, Andrew Bird.
Walter proudly served with the United States 8th Army, 728th MP Division, 249th MP Detachment, stationed in South Korea, during the Vietnam War.
Walter leaves behind his loving wife, Terri Ann Campbell of 43 years; a son, Andrew D. Johnson of Stony Point, NC; a daughter-in-law, Hope N. Johnson; and two grandchildren that he loved very much, Samilyn and Noah.
A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 2-4pm at Grey Ghost Winery in Amissville.
Interment will be Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10:30 am in Quantico National Cemetery Triangle.
will be laid to rest by his family at the Quantico National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Walter’s honor to Fauquier SPCA, P.O. Box 733 Warrenton, VA 20188-0733.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at vacremationservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.