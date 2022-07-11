Walter Mayo Davis, 84 of Marshall, VA passed away on July 3, 2022 at the Novant Health Haymarket Medical Center.
He was born on August 29, 1937 in North Carolina a son of the late Gentle Davis and Beulah Leggett Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Oscar Smith.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Walter worked in general construction as an independent subcontractor.
He is survived by his wife, Pearly Mae Tates Davis; his children, Barbara Lawrence Davis, Fayetteville, NC, Kevin Davis, Locust Grove, VA and Erika Davis of Warrenton; a sister, Linda Crandall, Washington, NC; brothers, Allen Ray Crandall, Washington, NC and Claude Crandall, Jr., Durham, NC ; eight grandchildren, Terrence Davis, Tennisha Lawrence, Danae Davis, Laron (Taylor) Davis, Walter Davis, Dameon Davis, Avery Davis and Brittany Davis; eleven great grandchildren and special family members, Sylvia Santiago, Katie Hurdle, Taylor Davis, Anna Santiago, Tyrone Lawrence and Jacalyn E.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 15 from 9:30 AM until a memorial service begins at 10:30 AM at Providence Baptist Church, 7035 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall (Orlean community) VA 20115. Interment with military honors will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, (new section).
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.