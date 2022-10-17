Walter Edward Smith, Jr. “ED”, 55 of Bealeton, passed away Friday October 14, 2022 at his home.
Ed enjoyed farming, NASCAR and football.
He is preceded in death by his father, Walter E. Smith, Sr.
Ed is survived by his mother, Judy A. Smith of Bealeton; his sister, Lisa Smith of Richmond; two brothers, John Smith and wife Kat of Stafford and Kevin Smith of Unionville, VA; a niece, Camilla Rose Smith of Midland; a nephew, James Allen Parker and wife Rebekah of Fayetteville, NC; and a great-nephew, Conall James Parker also of Fayetteville, NC.
The family will receive friends Friday October 21, 2022 at Morrisville United Methodist Church, 4432 Morrisville Rd., Morrisville, VA 22712 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 Noon when the funeral service will begin, officiated by Pastor Beth Glass. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to Walter’s (Ed’s) family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.