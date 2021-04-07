Walter Edgar Hurt, Jr., 69, of Remington, VA died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home. He was born May 11, 1951 in Key West, FL to the late Walter and Florence Hurt.
Walter is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy, his children; Eric Hurt (Meghan) of Virginia Beach, VA, Dustin Hurt of Virginia Beach, VA, and William Hurt (Kelsey) of Pinehurst, NC, one sister; Mary Wooten (Adam) of Weogufka, AL, four grandchildren; Porter, Sinjin, Walter, and Estelle Hurt.
Services are private. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
