Wallace “Wally” Garrison Wright

Wallace Garrison Wright (89) of Nokesville, Virginia died peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Wally was born in the Bronx, NY on February 17, 1933, to the late Edward Spencer Wright and Anna McTeer Wright.
Wally attended New York City Public Schools where he learned trumpet at an early age while delivering morning papers and working after school for a small city grocer. Wally moved to Manassas, Virginia as a teen, where he became a national member in the Future Farmers of America Band plus helped his Osbourn High School band teacher set-up a band program for the then Brentsville High School in Nokesville and later graduated from Osbourn High School.
A loving husband, Dad, Uncle and Papa, he was formerly recognized as an AOG church trumpet player, a local custom homes builder in Prince William and Fauquier counties, a model railroader, a member of the Fredericksburg Homing Pigeon Club, a wood crafter, model hobbyist, and always an animal lover—hosting dogs, cats, hens, horses, cattle, mules and a large flock of pigeons that gracefully circled the Nokesville sky. Wally’s ambition and interests were enjoyed by many.
Proceeded in death were brothers, Clarence Wright (sister-in-law Florence) and Rev. Edward Wright, sister Ruth Drummond and special niece Ruth Ann Newcomer.
Survivors are his loving wife of 70 years, Pauline Newcomer Wright, daughters Paula Wright (Nokesville), Nancy House and husband, Wade House (Nokesville), granddaughters Lindsay House (Gainesville) and Sarah House (Nokesville), sister-in-laws Rev. Libby Wright (Hampton) Ann Erwin (Goldvein) Hilda Newcomer (Harrisonburg) Martha Newcomer (Scottsville) and many nieces and nephews.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to friends and family for their support of thoughts and prayers through Wally’s dementia journey, and a most special thanks to English Meadows Front Royal Lavender Hills (formerly Fox Trail Senior Living) for their excellent loving care.
Baker-Post arrangements, service and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.