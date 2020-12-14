Wallace Reed Snow peacefully passed away at his home in Catlett, VA, on the night of December 8, 2020, after a short illness. He was 85 years old. He was born in Schuyler, VA, Nelson County, on October 31, 1935. In 1942, he moved to Washington DC with his family and attended school there. After which, he joined the US Marine Corp. In 1962, he became owner and proprietor of Manassas Electric Motor Company. The business is still in operation today under the management of two of his sons.
He is survived by wife, Dorothy, of 47 years; his three sons: Robert (Pamela), Scott (Mae), and William (Tracy); sister, Nancy;
1 stepdaughter, Colleen. He had 12 grandchildren: Luther (Cassie), Devon (Patricia), Sharidyn, Andrew, Benjamin, Timothy, Daniel, Rebekah (Adam), Eric (Linda), Katrina (Jim), Jason and Ryan; and 14 great grandchildren. Also 3 special friends Lisa Williams, Brenda Blue, & Priscilla Jenkins. A special pet Squeaky.
In lieu of sending flowers, please give contributions to SPCA in Casanova.
SPCA NOVA- PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188
In honor and loving memory, there was a Viewing on Friday, December 11th from 6pm – 8pm and Funeral Service was on Saturday, December 12th at 2pm at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA.
(Moser Funeral Home Message) Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home and follow the directions of our staff as we try to remain safe during the pandemic. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
